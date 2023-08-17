Three arrested for attacking on-duty police personnel in Ludhiana

Two on-duty police personnel were on Wednesday assaulted in separate incidents in the city. The accused in both cases have since been arrested.

In the first incident, two men assaulted a police personnel with a stick and damaged his car near Ekta Colony.

Jamalpur police arrested the accused, identified as Amit Kumar of Mohalla New Laxmi Colony and Kailash Nagar of Rahon road, after registering a first information report (FIR) against them.

The case was registered following the statement of constable Pawan Kumar, who is deputed at Meharban police station.

In his statement, Pawan said he, sub-inspector (SI) Arvinder Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Radhe Shyam, head constables Gurpreet Singh and Talwinder Singh were on a patrol at T-point in Ekta Colony.

The constable said he had parked his private car roadside and was inspecting the passing vehicles with his colleagues when the accused showed up at the spot armed with a stick. The accused allegedly assaulted him and vandalised his car, smashing his head onto the windshield.

A police team later nabbed the accused and booked him under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 332 (voluntarily causing harm in order to deter a public worker from doing his duties) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Jamalpur police station.

In the second case, a suspected drug addict injured an ASI deputed at the traffic wing near Rekhi Cinema Chowk on Wednesday. The accused also tore his uniform when the officer was answering the phone at the traffic booth.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, who lives in the shanties near the railway station.

ASI Kuljit Singh in his complaint said the accused barged into the booth and started punching him on his face. The accused tore his uniform, but was caught by passers-by as he tried to flee. He is suspected to be under the influence of the drugs at the time

Investigating officer ASI Baljinder Singh said a case under sections 353 and 186 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at the Division number 1 police station.

