Police recover 77 cartons of illicit liquor in Ludhiana, 7 alleged smugglers flee

Police registered a case against alleged smugglers under the Excise Act after recovering 77 cartons of illicit liquor during a raid Latala village in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Saturday evening recovered a cache of illicit liquor during a raid in Latala village, following which they booked seven persons for liquor smuggling.

The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, his mother Dashna Devi, Jaswinder Kaur, Gagandeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh of Latala village, managed to flee from the spot, leaving behind their vehicles and 77 cartons of illicit liquor. The police impounded three scooters, a motorcycle and a car.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gursewak Singh, the investigating officer, said the police along with the Excise Department, Dehlon Circle, conducted a raid following a tip-off.

The ASI added that one of the accused is already facing trial in multiple other cases of liquor smuggling. A case under sections 61, 78 (2), 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been lodged against the accused at the Jodhan police station.

