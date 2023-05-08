Police crack murder case of migrant worker within 24 hours in Punjab’s Patiala

Police have solved the mystery of the murder of a migrant man within 24 hours, by arresting two accused.

(Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varun Sharma said that police on Sunday recovered body of an unidentified person near Medicare Hospital. The deceased was having injury marks on the head and arms. The deceased was identified as Mukesh Kumar of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, who was living as a tenant and a painter by profession.

As per the postmortem, about 18 injuries have been noticed on the body of the deceased, and his mobile phone and some cash, which he was carrying had gone missing, which provided clues in the case.

The SSP said that police took help of hi-tech methods to arrest the killers. He said Kumar was going to his rented accomodation with labour wages from his employers and the moment he reached a liquor store, he was lured by a girl, who took Kumar to a secluded place, where accused Bunty and Gaurav Kumar, residents of Patiala, were waiting in the dark and attacked the victim to snatch his mobile phone and cash.

He said that the police has solved the murder case by arresting the two accused. The accused are part of the gang which was looting migrant laborers with help of women aides. The SSP said the woman, who lured Kumar is on the run. An FIR has been registered against the accused.

