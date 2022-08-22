Policeman booked on rape charge in Jind

The Jind women police on Sunday booked a policeman for raping a woman in the district. The accused has been identified as Vijay, a policeman working in Jind. The police said they are ascertaining his rank.

The victim, who hails from Jind, said she came in contact with the policeman in 2016 and he offered her a drink laced with intoxicant.

“He engaged in a physical relationship and made a video of the entire incident. The policeman continued to repeatedly blackmail me in order to get sexual favours. When I denied sexual favour, the cop raped me at gunpoint,” the woman added.

Jind women police station investigation officer Geeta said they had booked the accused policeman under rape charges and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have started an investigation into the matter. The accused cop is yet to be arrested,” the investigation officer added.