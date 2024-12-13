Menu Explore
Policymakers must directly engage with farmers for crop diversification push: Experts

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 13, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Punjab’s agriculture secretary Ajit Balaji Joshi discusses the state’s efforts in promoting crop diversification and addressing water scarcity through sustainable practices.

Former IAS officer Suresh Kumar emphasised the need for financial security and risk mitigation to enable agricultural diversification during a national workshop organised by Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development here on health benefits of barley as a staple food and role of nano fertiliser in sustainability.

Farmers and members of various Sikh organisations during a protest for a legal guarantee on MSP in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Farmers and members of various Sikh organisations during a protest for a legal guarantee on MSP in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Kumar highlighted the challenges faced by Punjab’s predominantly small-scale farmers, urging policy makers to engage directly with stakeholders and provide more lucrative alternatives to wheat and paddy.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), stressed revitalising the cooperative sector to better support farmers.

Punjab’s agriculture secretary Ajit Balaji Joshi discussed the state’s efforts in promoting crop diversification and addressing water scarcity through sustainable practices.

Ranjodh Singh Bains underscored barley’s advantages and nanotechnology’s potential in aiding farmers.

Scientist Omvir Singh of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research highlighted barley’s low water requirement, organic farming suitability, and health benefits, urging its promotion as a healthier, sustainable crop alternative.

