Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Political parties ignoring real issues, says Sanjha Sunehra Punjab forum
chandigarh news

Political parties ignoring real issues, says Sanjha Sunehra Punjab forum

Sanjha Sunehra Punjab’s convener, former ambassador KC Singh, said political parties were ignoring issues that concern the public the most
Sanjha Sunehra Punjab is a non-political forum that highlights burning issues. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 08:58 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Accusing the political parties of divisive and diversionary tactics ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, members of Sanjha Sunehra Punjab, a non-political forum, organised an interactive session with ex-servicemen at a resort here on Monday. Issues such as shrinking farm income, unemployment, deteriorating education standards, etc. were discussed at the event.

Forum’s convener, former ambassador KC Singh, and other founder members, including Maj Gen Satbir Singh (retd), Air Marshal PS Gill (retd), former DGP DR Bhatti, Rusy Kohli, among others, participated in the event in which ex-servicemen from across Punjab and Haryana participated.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues, including farmers’ protest and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

KC Singh said the meeting was aimed at highlighting the tactics being adopted by political parties to divert public’s attention from real issues. “Political parties are more concerned about the CM face for the upcoming elections. No party is talking about the decreasing farm income, rising unemployment, inflation, etc.,” he said.

The participants also deliberated upon the in-situ and ex-situ crop residue management to check stubble burning. Demanding implementation of the Swaminathan report for betterment of farmers, the members said farming sector will not be out of the woods even if the farm laws are repealed.

RELATED STORIES

‘Weighing pros and cons of joining politics’

Manch’s founding members said they were weighing the pros and cons of joining politics. Rusy Kohli said most members felt that bringing about a change was possible only if forum members join politics. KC Singh said they had also discussed the same with farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. “No decision has been taken as of now and the issue will be discussed again in detail,” said Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will spruce up Amritsar’s walled city if SAD-BSP voted to power in 2022: Sukhbir

Schooled in the lap of nature, full of sincerity, enthusiasm

Himachal byelections: BJP warns rebels, fall in line else face action

Eye on elections, Punjab CM renames scheme as Mera Ghar Mere Naam
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP