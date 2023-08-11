Pollution in Ghaggar: Panchkula administration to verify all green nods for projects

To check pollution of Ghaggar river, the district administration will be launching a comprehensive verification process of environment clearances previously granted to numerous construction projects and other units within Panchkula region.

Panchkula deputy commissioner also instructed the officials from the public health engineering department, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and municipal corporation to make necessary arrangements to implement advanced technology for the enhancement of the existing sewage treatment plants (HT file photo for representation)

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by deputy commissioner (DC) Priyanka Soni on Thursday.

The DC directed the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of both Panchkula and Kalka to conduct thorough site visits in their areas and assess whether the agencies and units were diligently adhering to the terms stipulated in their environmental clearances. The findings of these site assessments are to be compiled in a report and submitted.

Soni also instructed the officials from the public health engineering department, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran and municipal corporation to make necessary arrangements to implement advanced technology for the enhancement of the existing sewage treatment plants (STPs). “The goal is to bring the STPs in line with prescribed standards. This comprehensive upgrade will be completed within one month,” added Soni.

Intensify demolition drives against illegal constructions: DC

In a bid to curb unauthorised constructions in the district, the administration will undertake a series of demolition drives over the next fortnight. While chairing a meeting of the district-level committee focused on demolishing unauthorised construction in controlled areas, the DC emphasised on early intervention in curbing such constructions, and also instructed officials to identify and address illegal constructions in coordination with police.