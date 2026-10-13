Poonch: 4 suspected ‘infiltrators’ killed in landmine blast

At least four men, suspected to be infiltrators, were reportedly killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch district on Monday, according to people familiar with the development.

Salotri and Nangi Tekri have previously been identified as routes used for infiltration attempts along the LoC. (ANI Video Grab)

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“A group of four infiltrators was reportedly eliminated in a powerful IED blast in Salotri area near Nangi Tekri along the LoC in Poonch sector on Monday afternoon,” an official privy to the development said, requesting anonymity.

The area is being manned by soldiers of the 7 Jat Regiment.

Salotri and Nangi Tekri areas have remained a traditional route of infiltration for Pakistani terrorists. Pakistan Army’s border action teams (BATs) have also attempted attacks in the area in the past.

“The suspected infiltrators were trying to infiltrate into Indian Territory in the Nangi Tekri area when they stepped over a minefield that triggering a blast killing them on the spot,” the officials added.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: India summons Pakistan envoy over infiltration bids, rejects allegation of ‘civilian killings’ by BSF on Punjab border Conflicting Accounts of the Explosion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: India summons Pakistan envoy over infiltration bids, rejects allegation of ‘civilian killings’ by BSF on Punjab border Conflicting Accounts of the Explosion {{/usCountry}}

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The Indian Army has not issued any statement on the incident so far. Meanwhile, some Pakistani media handles on X claimed that four men were killed in a landmine explosion in Mahandala village, Hajira, near the LoC, while repairing a spring-water pipeline.

The deceased were identified as JKLF Poonch president Faizan Sagheer, Ishtiaq, Asim Rafiq, and Waqas Sharif, all residents of Mandla, in Tehsil Hajira, district Poonch in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to the posts.

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Also read: Assam: 12 Bangladeshi infiltrators nabbed in Goalpara, human trafficking suspected

Minefield Risks and Security Alert

The forward areas along the de facto border between India and Pakistan are heavily mined as part of the anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent the entry of intruders, including terrorists and Pakistan Army personnel. Heavy rainfall can sometimes wash away the landmines, causing them to surface in areas where they may pose a potential risk.

It remained unclear whether the group comprised suspected terrorists attempting to cross the LoC or Pakistan security personnel patrolling the area.

Also read: Pakistan-made fairness creams find growing market in border areas of Bihar, Bangal; experts raise health concerns

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Following the landmine explosion, security forces sounded an alert across the sector and intensified vigilance along the LoC to assess the situation and prevent any possible security breach.

Frequently Asked Questions Where was the reported IED blast? The blast was reported in the Salotri area near Nangi Tekri along the Line of Control in Poonch’s Krishna Ghati sector. What did Pakistani media handles claim about the explosion? Some Pakistani media handles on X claimed that four men were killed in a landmine explosion in Mahandala village, Hajira, while repairing a spring-water pipeline. Was it confirmed who the men were? No. It remained unclear whether they were suspected terrorists attempting to cross the LoC or Pakistan security personnel patrolling the area. What steps did security forces take after the explosion? Security forces sounded an alert across the sector and intensified vigilance along the LoC.