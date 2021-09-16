Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Poor state of Himachal rehab centres: HC puts ACS on notice

A Himachal HC division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition taken up suo motu as a PIL on a news item published in an English daily
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 03:47 AM IST
It was reported that notwithstanding the claims of the state government to make Himachal a drug-free state, the condition of integrated rehab centre for addicts tells a different story. (Image for representational purpose)

The high court of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday issued notices to the additional chief secretary (ACS) (social justice and empowerment) and director, social justice and empowerment, on the issue of deplorable condition of the Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA) due to financial crunch. The court directed the respondents to submit their reply within a period of two weeks.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition taken up suo motu by the court as a PIL on a news item published in an English daily under title “De-addiction centres battle fund crunch”.

It was reported that notwithstanding the claims of the state government to make Himachal a drug-free state, the condition of IRCA tells a different story. While the centres established in Kullu (women), Dharamshala, Chamba, Mandi, Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Solan are yet to become operational despite receipt of first grants, the 15-bed centre started in Shimla in 2019 is facing closure as it has not received grants (over 54 lakh) from the Centre in the past two years.

The said centre is not in a position to add new patients and it has an occupancy of only three. The staffers have been forced to leave due to the non-payment of salaries for one year. The OPD and IPD facilities have also been discontinued.

It was also reported that the centre has shared its concerns with the higher authorities, but no concrete step has been taken. It was further reported that the instances of drug addiction are on the rise and a total of 2,126 cases have been registered from January 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021.

It was reported that there are four functional IRCAs in the HP in Shimla, Kullu, Una and Hamirpur with a total capacity of 60 beds. The other three are running at full capacity, but these are also facing financial constraints.

