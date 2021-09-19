Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Portion of flyover caves in on Jalandhar-Panipat highway
chandigarh news

Portion of flyover caves in on Jalandhar-Panipat highway

The approach road leading towards the Jalandhar Bypass from Samrala Chowk was also damaged after a portion of the Jalandhar-Panipat highway collapsed
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 02:55 AM IST
Authorities suspect that the portion of flyover on theJalandhar-Panipat highway may have caved-in due to soil erosion during rainfall. (HT Photo)

A large portion of the flyover on the Jalandhar-Panipat highway (National Highway 44) caved-in at Basti Jodhewal on Saturday.

No casualty was reported and the reason behind the collapse is not known so far. The incident has raised questions over the quality of the material used as the flyover was inaugurated in November 2019.

The approach road leading towards the Jalandhar Bypass from Samrala Chowk was also damaged. The traffic was allowed to pass from around the damaged portion. Authorities suspect that the portion may have caved-in due to soil erosion during rainfall.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), project director, Virendra Singh, said, “The damaged side has been barricaded and the remaining portion is safe for movement of traffic. Repair work will commence on Sunday.”

