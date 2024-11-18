Portrait of UK’s 1st turbaned Sikh MP installed in House of Lords

The portrait of Lord Dr Indarjit Singh (92), the first turbaned Sikh parliamentarian in the UK and Europe, has been installed in the Bishop’s Corridor of the House of Lords in the British Parliament at Westminster, London. Second from left MP Tanmanjeet Dhesi and Lord Dr Indarjit Singh. (HT Photo)

This is the first time a Sikh’s portrait has been displayed in the British Parliament.

The unveiling ceremony of Lord Indarjit Singh’s portrait was attended by British Sikh MPs Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Lord Kuldeep Singh Sahota, Jas Athwal, Kirith Entwistle, MP Richard Bacon, Bhagat Singh Shankar and Lady Singh Kanwaljit Kaur OBE (Order of the British Empire), with her family and friends.

Lauding Lord Singh’s significant contribution both in the UK upper house and for many years in the broadcasting sector, Lord Faulkner, chairman of the House of Lords Heritage Committee, said that he had brought interfaith understanding and Sikhism to the breakfast tables of the UK

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said that displaying Lord Indarjit Singh’s portrait in Parliament is a historic step and would serve as a point of attraction for parliamentarians and visitors to this august house.

Congratulating the leader Global Sikh Council treasurer Harsaran Singh from Puducherry, said that it is a matter of pride for Sikhs and Indians.