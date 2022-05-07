Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Posing as customer, swindler dupes Audi dealership of 10k in Chandigarh

A commerce graduate, the accused took to stealing from automobile agencies’ by targeting their sales representatives; he duped a salesman at the Chandigarh Audi dealership of ₹10,000
The accused, who duped an Audi dealership of 10k in the custody of Chandigarh police. (HT Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 12:51 AM IST
ByShailee Dogra, Chandigarh

Police’s cybercrime investigation cell arrested a commerce graduate, who after suffering losses in business, took to stealing from automobile agencies’ by targeting their sales representatives.

The accused, identified as Deepak Grover, 31, of Panipat was arrested from Ludhiana.

The complainant Arvind Rana of Sector 15, Panchkula, working for Audi in Chandigarh was duped of 10,000 of the dealership’s money through an online transaction by the accused posing as a customer looking to purchase an Audi A6.

The accused contacted the complainant in March 2022 and later asked for the company’s bank account details to deposit the booking amount to book the car. The complainant thereafter received a message from the accused regarding the transfer of 2 lakh.

The accused cited internet problems to justify the delay in the reflection of payment and later called the complainant, asking him to transfer 10,000 back into bank account for emergency reasons. Later the complainant checked the company’s bank account and found that no payment had been made.

Accused targeted other dealerships in past

The accused, during interrogation, revealed that he was addicted to gambling and had cheated multiple automobile company representatives to make easy money.

A senior police officer said, “He had taken to cheating after suffering losses in his business. He was married in 2017 but soon got divorced.”

“The accused, for the last 6 months, had been duping people. He would search the contact numbers of automobile dealerships and contact them and dupe them by sending edited pictures of advance payment made for purchases,” the police officer added.

The cybercrime investigation cell officers recovered a mobile phone and are looking into the accused’s past attempts at duping dealerships. The accused was produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shailee Dogra

A senior reporter based in Chandigarh, Shailee Dogra covers SAS Nagar (Mohali) district.

