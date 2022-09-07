Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Post-matric scholarship scheme row: Finally, PU to issue DMCs, degrees’ photocopy to students

Post-matric scholarship scheme row: Finally, PU to issue DMCs, degrees’ photocopy to students

Published on Sep 07, 2022 01:00 AM IST

Relenting on the students’ demand, Panjab University (PU) has decided to issue all DMCs and photocopies of the degrees to the students covered under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme, whose dues are outstanding

The decision has been taken on the recommendations of a varsity panel that have been approved by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. (HT File)
The decision has been taken on the recommendations of a varsity panel that have been approved by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar. (HT File)
ByDar Ovais

Relenting on the students’ demand, Panjab University (PU) has decided to issue all DMCs and photocopies of the degrees to the students covered under the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme, whose dues are outstanding.

A notice in this regard has been issued to departments and constituent colleges. The decision has been taken on the recommendations of a varsity panel that have been approved by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

The notice issued states that if there are some dues outstanding of a candidate covered under the PMS due to non-reimbursement of scholarship by the government of Punjab, he/she be issued all the original DMCs and a photocopy of the degree subject to the submission of an undertaking to the concerned department.

The members of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) have been protesting outside the office of the vice-chancellor for a month now over the non-issuance of detailed marksheets and degrees to Scheduled Caste students under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme.

The examination branch has been conveyed to print all the DMCs and degrees of all the candidates covered under PMS and will dispatch them to all the departments, centres and constituent colleges of the university.

The varsity has also outlined that if a PMS student clears their dues, all the DMCs and degrees will be issued in original form by the department concerned without any further delay.

Students to continue protest

Meanwhile, the members of the ASA in a statement said that there are other two demands which are yet to be fulfilled by the university. “We again wrote to V-C for the fulfilment of the pending demands. The ASA has decided to continue the protest until the pending demands are heeded by the university authorities,” ASA said.

Meeting held at PU

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held on Tuesday between university officials and the representative of director, Social Welfare Department, Punjab, to deliberate on the matter of pending grant under PMS, which is to the tune of around 21 crore.

During the meeting, it was decided that PU officials will provide the required documents consisting of complete details of students, dropouts and the list of students who submitted their claims for PMS to release the pending grant that had already been audited. The university in its official communique also said that it has been also updated by officials that reimbursement grant for the year (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19) would be released as per the direction or decision of the government.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

