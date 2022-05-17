Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Postponement of NEET-PG 2022: Chandigarh GMCH-32 students welcome SC’s decision to dismiss plea

The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the plea seeking postponement of NEET, which was well received by GMCH-32 students, came on the grounds of staff shortage if the paper gets delayed
Chandigarh GMCH-32 students welcomed the SC decision to dismiss plea seeking the postponement of NEET-PG 2022. (HT File)
Published on May 17, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByNishtha Gupta, Chandigarh

Medical students enrolled at Government Medical College Hospital, Sector 32, welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the plea seeking the postponement of he National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG), 2022.

The decision by the Apex Court came on the grounds that there will be a shortage of doctors if the paper gets delayed. ‘Healthcare of the patients is paramount’ , the court stated. The bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud even remarked that delaying the paper will not be fair on the students who have prepared for the test.

The court also stated that the academic schedule has already been delayed by over four months and further delay will only cause fewer resident doctors.

Students are glad that the exam is being conducted as per the schedule. A NEET aspirant, who is currently interning at GMCH-32, said, “I think the decision by the court is right. It’s about time that we get done with our exam. The delay would have surely caused shortage of doctors”

“When the exam got delayed amid the Covid pandemic, senior interns got overburdened while treating multiple patients in the absence of junior interns. Although students will get nearly four weeks less time to prepare than previous years, delaying the paper won’t solve anything. Counselling process also takes one to two months so it’s better to complete the exam now,” said Dr Vinci Priyash, general secretary of Union Resident Doctor’s Association, GMCH-32.

