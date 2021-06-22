Power demand up in Punjab, Haryana as paddy sowing picks pace

Sowing of paddy in Punjab and neighbouring Haryana has pushed the demand for power in the two states.

The maximum demand in Punjab on Monday was recorded at 12,406 (megawatt) MW in the afternoon hours while it was 9,750 MW in Haryana. In Punjab, two units of the Rupnagar thermal plant and three units of the Lehra Mohabatt plant are generating power.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials said the third unit of the Lehra Mohabatt plant could not be operated during the night as engineers agitating for their demands refused to do extra hours. The unit was started on Monday morning.

In Rupnagar, shortage of staff is creating a hurdle in operating the additional units.

The state has maximum gross generation of 5,150 MW. The government-run thermal units are generating over 1,000 MW and the private plants are generating over 2,800 MW. Besides this, solar units are supplying about 500 MW power during daytime while hydro generation is around 800 MW.

In the middle of this, the state drew a maximum scheduled power of over 7150 MW from the northern grid.

The private-owned both units of the Rajpura thermal plant, two units of the Talwandi Sabo plant, and one unit of the GVK Goindwal plant are generating power. Another unit of GVK was started in the afternoon.

In Haryana, the power demand crossed 9,700 MW, an increase of more than 900 MW from Sunday’s maximum demand of 8,839 MW.

On Monday, both thermal units at Yamunanagar and 2 units of the Panipat thermal plants were generating power. One unit of the 1,200 MW Khedar thermal plant is facing shutdown due to a major turbine problem and the other unit is shut on account of no demand.