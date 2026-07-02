Power engineers oppose parallel distribution licence for Gurugram, Nuh

The All-India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) and Haryana Power Engineers Association (HPEA) have objected to a petition filed by a 2025 incorporated company, Eleven Power Private Limited, before the power regulator seeking a parallel electricity distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts stating that the company lacked experience, financial strength and operational credentials.

The AIPEF said that the experience from various states demonstrates that privatisation and parallel licensing do not automatically result in lower tariffs or improved consumer welfare. (HT Photo for representation)

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The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), which has scheduled a public hearing on July 8 in this regard, had in its May 26 interim order flagged potential “cherry-picking” of profitable consumers and raised concerns about the financial capability and operational preparedness of Eleven Power.

Sunil Sachdeva, the co-founder of Medanta - The Medicity, a leading chain of multi-super specialty hospitals is the director of Eleven Power and chairman of Eleven Group.

General secretary, HPEA, Ravinder Singh Ghanghas, in a statement said that the state-of-the-art electricity grid in Gurugram has been painstakingly built from public funds and must not be handed over, directly or indirectly, to a newly incorporated private company.

“The private company has targeted the high-revenue, dense urban industrial and commercial corridors of Gurugram and Manesar. The state-owned distribution assets and the critical cross-subsidy mechanism should be protected to insulate rural and agricultural consumers from tariff hikes,’’ he said

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{{^usCountry}} Media advisor, AIPEF, VK Gupta said the Federation in a communication to HERC has objected to the licence, citing concerns over “cherry-picking” profitable areas, financial distress for the existing state utility, the Dakhsin Haryana Bijli Vidyut Nigam (DHBVN), and redundant, overlapping infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Media advisor, AIPEF, VK Gupta said the Federation in a communication to HERC has objected to the licence, citing concerns over “cherry-picking” profitable areas, financial distress for the existing state utility, the Dakhsin Haryana Bijli Vidyut Nigam (DHBVN), and redundant, overlapping infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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“The proposal by the private party is clearly aimed at attracting high-paying industrial, commercial and premium consumers concentrated in Gurugram and adjoining areas. The proposed licence area contributes approximately 27.54% of DHBVN total revenue. The private company has no track record in electricity distribution and operational capability. No credible evidence has been produced regarding distribution network readiness, consumer service infrastructure, SCADA and control systems, substation development plans, emergency response systems and disaster management arrangements,’’ Gupta said.

The AIPEF said that the experience from various states demonstrates that privatisation and parallel licensing do not automatically result in lower tariffs or improved consumer welfare. “HERC should order an independent technical and financial impact assessment regarding grid security, stranded power purchase liabilities, transmission commitments and tariff impact and to safeguard employee interests,” the Federation said.

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