Power privatisation: Chandigarh to consult Centre on stay order

On May 28, the Punjab and Haryana high court had applied the brakes on privatisation of the electricity department for the second time, and even pulled up the administration for its “undue hurry” during a raging pandemic.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Before making its next move against the Punjab and Haryana high court’s stay on power privatisation, the Chandigarh administration will consult the Union Government.

The administration is exploring a number of options, including a review petition in the high court or approaching the Supreme Court in the matter.

“There is also a legal opinion that we can go ahead with the privatisation proceedings as the stay is not on the entire process but on a letter issued by the administration to the transaction adviser on fast-tracking the process,” said a senior UT official, requesting anonymity. The letter in question was issued by the special secretary, engineering, Chandigarh, to Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Gurgaon.

On May 28, the Punjab and Haryana high court had applied the brakes on privatisation of the electricity department for the second time, and even pulled up the administration for its “undue hurry” during a raging pandemic. Earlier, the HC had stayed the process on December 1. After the UT approached the Supreme Court, it stayed the HC order and remanded back the case to it.

The decision to privatise the department was taken on May 12, 2020, after directions from the Centre. As many as seven firms had expressed interest after the administration invited the bids in November.

