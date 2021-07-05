Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Power shortage: Panjab University slashes working hours of regional centres in Punjab
chandigarh news

Power shortage: Panjab University slashes working hours of regional centres in Punjab

The offices at these institutions will function from 8am to 2pm till July 10; centres also directed not to use air conditioners during this period
By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:58 AM IST
With Punjab reeling under an unprecedented power shortage amid extreme temperatures, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday had ordered curtailment in timings of state government offices. (HT File)

With Punjab facing a severe electricity crisis, Panjab University has cut down the working hours of offices at its regional centres and constituent colleges located in the state.

In line with instructions by the Punjab government, the offices at these institutions will function from 8am to 2pm till July 10.

The centres have also been directed not to use air conditioners during this period.

Apart from three regional centres in Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur and Muktsar, and a rural centre in Kauni, the order has been issued to Baba Balraj Panjab University Constituent College, Shaheed Udham Singh PU Constituent College in Guru Har Sahai, and PU constituent colleges in Dharamkot, Mokham Khan Wala, Nihalsingh Wala and Sikhwala.

With Punjab reeling under an unprecedented power shortage amid extreme temperatures, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday had ordered curtailment in timings of state government offices, and limiting power supply to high energy-consuming industries in a bid to save crops and ease the domestic power situation. He had appealed to all government offices to use electricity judiciously in government offices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo learns to get into pool, enjoys happy swim. Watch

‘Eye of fire’ on Gulf of Mexico sparks hilarious memes on Twitter

Raveena Tandon shares video of safari in rain, Madhuri Dixit reacts

Iconic places from around the world re-created in Minecraft, including Taj Mahal
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP