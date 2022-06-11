Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Power theft in Ludhiana: PSPCL detects 49 violations

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) enforcement wing, Ludhiana. imposed fines to the tune of ₹19.75 lakh for power theft
The PSPCL teams checked 56 connections and detected violations, including 47 power thefts and two cases of unauthorised use of electricity in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seven teams of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) enforcement wing, Ludhiana. on Friday detected 49 power violations, and imposed fines to the tune of 19.75 lakh. The teams checked 56 connections and detected violations, including 47 power thefts and two cases of unauthorised use of electricity. Each squad videographed the violations, and sent the same to the concerned PSPCL office.

