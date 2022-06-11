Power theft in Ludhiana: PSPCL detects 49 violations

Seven teams of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited’s (PSPCL) enforcement wing, Ludhiana. on Friday detected 49 power violations, and imposed fines to the tune of ₹19.75 lakh. The teams checked 56 connections and detected violations, including 47 power thefts and two cases of unauthorised use of electricity. Each squad videographed the violations, and sent the same to the concerned PSPCL office.

