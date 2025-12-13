Power unions announce joint protest against PSPCL land sale, Draft Electricity Bill

All major PSPCL and PSTCL unions on Friday announced a joint protest campaign opposing the proposed sale of power sector land and assets, key provisions of the Draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, the rollout of four new labour codes and alleged hurdles in setting up the 2x800 MW state-sector units at Ropar. The decision came at a joint meeting of power unions held at the PSEB Engineers’ Association Home in Patiala. Leaders from power unions protest in Patiala on Friday. (HT Photo)

Leaders from multiple unions—including the PSEB Engineers’ Association, Employees Joint Forum, Bijli Mulazim Ekta Manch, Council of Junior Engineers, Officers Accounts Association, Powercom Pension Union and others—discussed what they described as mounting threats to Punjab’s power sector. Representatives of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha also attended.

Union leaders warned that selling PSPCL and PSTCL land would severely restrict future development of critical infrastructure such as substations, transmission corridors and new power projects. They said provisions in the Draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025 would weaken state utilities, undermine the federal structure and place affordable, reliable electricity for households and farmers at risk.

They further condemned alleged attempts to block the planned 2x800 MW supercritical units at the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant in Ropar, calling the project essential for Punjab’s long-term energy security.

The unions announced that their leaders will join the Samyukt Kisan Morcha meeting in Chandigarh on December 13 and the national meeting of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEE) in New Delhi on December 14.

Calling on the Punjab government to withdraw the proposals, the unions declared complete unity and warned that any move harming power sector assets would prompt immediate statewide protests.