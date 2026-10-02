PPCB launches legal action against Amritsar MC over waste violations

Stepping up action against the Amritsar Municipal Corporation over alleged waste management violations at the Chabal Road landfill, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has initiated legal proceedings, seeking penalties against the civic body and its responsible officers, and directions for the recovery of ₹8.9-crore environmental compensation.

Chabhal Road is a major arterial corridor in the southwestern part of Amritsar, connecting the city with Chabhal town in Tarn Taran district. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a fresh reply filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday in an ongoing petition filed by one Sunil Luthra, who had raised the violations before the tribunal, PPCB submitted that it had filed a complaint under Section 15C of the Environment (Protection) Amendment Act, 2024, against the municipal corporation, its commissioner and the officer responsible for compliance with Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Through the complaint, filed before the secretary, department of science, technology and environment, Punjab, the board has sought an inquiry into the alleged violations, penalties in accordance with the law, and directions to the civic body to deposit the outstanding environmental compensation.

Chabhal Road is a major arterial corridor in the southwestern part of Amritsar, connecting the city with Chabhal town in Tarn Taran district. The route passes through several densely populated localities, including Shaheed Udham Singh Colony, Indra Colony and Ibban Kalan, making it an important transport and residential corridor on the city’s outskirts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The board’s complaint centres on the corporation’s alleged failure to adequately treat and dispose of legacy waste at the Chabal Road dump, besides its failure to deposit the ₹8.9-crore environmental compensation for violations between July 1, 2020, and December 31, 2025, despite reminders issued in February and March 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board’s complaint centres on the corporation’s alleged failure to adequately treat and dispose of legacy waste at the Chabal Road dump, besides its failure to deposit the ₹8.9-crore environmental compensation for violations between July 1, 2020, and December 31, 2025, despite reminders issued in February and March 2026. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The PPCB’s inspection on November 19, 2025, found the Chabal Road site spread over around 12 acres, with nearly 40,000 tonnes of mixed waste, according to information provided by the civic body. Smoke was observed emanating from the waste heaps, while no leachate-management system, piezometer or pollution-control measures were found at the site.

A subsequent inspection on May 13, 2026, found machinery being installed for bio-remediation, but no bio-remediation activity was operational at the time of inspection. The board also reported the absence of drainage and leachate-treatment arrangements and observed foul odour and large numbers of flies around the adjoining MRF shed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The board further cited the corporation’s failure to attend a personal hearing on July 3, 2026, despite a show-cause notice, prompting initiation of legal proceedings.