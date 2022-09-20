PPCB order: 5 plastic carry bags manufacturing units shut down; slapped with 2L fine

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has ordered five industrial units caught manufacturing plastic carry bags during raids to shut shop and cough up a compensation of ₹2 lakh each. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has also been asked to snap the power connections of the units.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though authorities have not disclosed the names of the units, it is being said that they are situated in and around Industrial Area A.

PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana, Gulshan Rai said, “The manufacturing of plastic carry bags and single-use plastic has been banned in the state. During inspections, five units were found carrying on with the illegal production of plastic carry bags. More inspections will be carried out in future.”

The PPCB and municipal corporation (MC) have been struggling to stop manufacturing, sale and use of plastic carry bags in the industrial hub of the state even as the ban was imposed in April 2016. The government notified the ban on single use plastic from July 1 this year. While the PPCB is checking the manufacturing of banned material, the MC is keeping tabs on its trade and use.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, banned plastic bags are still being used in markets.