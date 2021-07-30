PPCB seals 2 steel units in Ludhiana, imposes penalty on 8 others for violation of norms

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has sealed two steel units and imposed environmental compensation of ₹12 lakh on eight others as they were making use of sulphuric acid in violation of norms.

The units that were sealed are Ravindra Alloys Industries on Jaspal Bangar Road and Sond Impex in Phase-IV, Focal Point, while those attracting ₹1.5 lakh fine each are Ganpati Fasteners; Ashoka Industrial Fasteners; Bansal Industries; Ashoka Industrial Fasteners; Amarjit Steel; Vishnu Wires; Ashish International and Abhey Steels

In a press statement, principal secretary (science, technology and environment) Anurag Verma said the PPCB had received a complaint regarding use of HCl acid by these units for pickling process and carried out random inspection.

Verma said during inspection, a number of irregularities were found at these units.

“The industries had an inappropriate disposal mechanism in place. Show-cause notices were issued by the board to these units. A medium scale unit Vallabh Steels at Nandpur was operating without obtaining valid consent of the board. In case of minor violations, the board officials have been asked to revisit the units,” he added.

He urged all the industries to comply with the pollution control norms.