PPCB seeks more funds from Centre for in-situ management of paddy stubble

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has sought funds from the central government for 70,000 more machines for in-situ management of crop residue during the paddy harvesting season in later part of the year.

In an action plan sent to the Union ministry of environment last week, the board submitted a three-year roadmap seeking ₹873 crore to distribute 1 lakh machines to the state’s farmers for the purpose.

It said from 2018 to 2020, as many as 75,355 machines were given on subsidy for machines which could process 6.45 million tonne stubble against 20 million tonne paddy straw produced every kharif season. Of the 20 million tonnes, half rest is set on fire, it added.

Crop residue management machines include mulcher, rotavator, happy seeder, straw shredder and reverse plough.

According to the action plan, 70,000 subsidised machines will supplied to farmers in the year 2021-22; 20,000 in 2022-23 and 10,000 in in 2023-24.

In the upcoming season, paddy will be cultivated on an estimated 27 lakh hectares and the premium basmati over 5.35 lakh hectares.

The Union ministry of agriculture had earlier given a grant of ₹793 crore to Punjab to purchase machines. In 2018-19, ₹269.38 crore was released and 27,747 machines were distributed to the farmers. In 2019-2020, as many as 23,068 machines were given when the state received ₹273.8 crore.

In 2020-21, 24,540 machines were distributed to the farmers at ₹250 crore.

The machines are given on 50% subsidy to individual farmers and 80% subsidy to the custom hiring centres. The state government wants to open more centres in villages with all types of machines.

As per the action plan, 0.82 million tonne paddy straw is used in 10 biomass-based power generating plants which have a total capacity of 91.5 megawatts, 0.1 million tonne is used by the paper industry, 2.57 million tonne generated from basmati crop is used a dry fodder for animals while 6.45 million tonne is disposed of through in-situ management.