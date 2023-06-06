Chandigarh’s GCG-11 wins best environment society award

The UT administration conferred the Best Environment Society Award 2022 under National Green Corps in the college category on Prakriti, the environment society of Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit presenting the award to the principal of Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 11, during the state-level function organised to commemorate World Environment Day at Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

The award was presented by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit during the state-level function organised to commemorate World Environment Day at Tagore Theatre on Monday.

The state-level Eco Club Awards were also presented to 11 schools and colleges in three categories.

On the occasion, the administrator appreciated the efforts of the UT administration in organising over 6,800 action events and 4,000 awareness events from May 5 to June 5 as part of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Purohit also called upon residents to pledge to make Chandigarh the best city in the country that was an ideal example of clean, green and smart city by pooling vehicles, switching to electric vehicles, saving trees, encouraging tree plantation, saying no to plastic and eliminating single-use plastic from the city.

“On this World Environment Day, let us renew our commitment to protecting the environment and embrace the opportunity to make a lasting impact. Together, let us build a future where our natural resources are conserved, our ecosystems thrive, and every living being can flourish,” he said.

MP Kirron Kher, city mayor Anup Gupta, IGP RK Singh, and officials of department of environment, forests and wildlife, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee were also present on the occasion.

UT admn flags off tableau on ‘Solutions to plastic pollution’

The Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee celebrated World Environment Day at Paryavaran Bhawan on Monday. Under the guidance of committee chairman Nitin Kumar Yadav, a tableau depicting the theme “Solutions to plastic pollution” was flagged off by the member secretary.

The tableau visited various prominent places of the city, including Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden, PGIMER, GMSH-16, GMCH-32, Rose Garden, ISBT-17, ISBT-43, railway station, Grain Market, Paryavaran Bhawan and Tagore Theatre.

On the occasion, officials of different departments took an oath to make possible changes in their daily life to protect the environment, and motivate their family and friends to adopt environment-friendly habits.

Chandigarh MC cleans Amrit Sarovars

Aiming to preserve natural resources, the municipal corporation (MC) cleaned three rejuvenated water bodies “Amrit Sarovars” in Kaimbala, Khuda Ali Sher and Sarangpur villages to mark World Environment Day on Monday.

With the active participation of local residents, volunteers and councillors of Ward Number 1 and 15, MC workers gathered at the three locations, equipped with gloves, garbage bags, and other necessary cleaning tools.

The accumulated waste, including plastic bottles, wrappers and other non-biodegradable items, was collected and segregated for appropriate disposal. Moreover, informative boards and banners were installed around the ponds to promote responsible behaviour and encourage citizens to keep the environment clean.

Mohali MC conducts cleanliness drive

Mohali To mark World Environment Day, Mohali MC and Max Hospital organised a cleanliness drive on Monday. On the occasion, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur planted a tree in the Phase 7 market. Kaur, along with the joint commissioner, exhorted residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

PEC inaugurates ‘Garden of Shadows’

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) celebrated World Environment Day with the inauguration of the Institute Park. Chief guest Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner, inaugurated the “Garden of Shadows” and also planted saplings here. A prize distribution ceremony for the environment day quiz winners, and presentations by M Tech students and research scholars were also held.

Panjab University’s department of botany celebrated World Environment Day in collaboration with Indian Science Congress, Chandigarh Chapter, on Monday. RC Sobti, former vice-chancellor of PU and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, was the chief guest. Botanical Survey of India’s former director Paramjit Singh was the speaker. The botany department chairperson, Richa Puri, introduced the theme “Beat plastic pollution 2023”. The event concluded with a tree plantation by the guests.

On the occasion of World Environment Day and under Mission-LiFE, Chandigarh Traffic Police in association with Desh Bhagat Radio, and State Bank of India, Sector 17, organised a cyclothon from the SBI Office. Sandeep Singh, director, Desh Bhagat Radio, and Vinod Jaiswal, chief general manager, SBI, flagged off the cyclothon.

The traffic police in association with CRPF also conducted a session for CRPF personnel and their family members on road safety at CRPF Camp, Hallo Majra. Around 120 CRPF personnel and their family members participated in the event. A session was also conducted for the staff of Police Command and Control Centre, and Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on the ICCC premises in Sector 17.