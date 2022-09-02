Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees

Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress.

The chief minister had said that even these guarantees will not propel the Congress to power in the state as its own future was not guaranteed.

The Congress president claimed that the people had rejected the BJP in the four byelections held last year and it would meet a similar fate in the upcoming general assembly elections in the state.

Pratibha alleged that the BJP government did not fulfil even a single promise made during the 2017 polls and now it was trying to mislead the people of the state by making false promises.

Pratibha has said that the guarantee given by the Congress to the people of the state is the promise of the Congress, which it will fulfil at any cost.

“Congress has always worked for welfare of the people of the state by keeping the public interest as paramount, whereas the BJP has only made them suffer with its anti-people policies, rising inflation, unemployment and has messed up the economy,” said Pratibha.

The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest.

It will prove to be a milestone in the public welfare and development of the state, said Pratibha, who is also a member of the Lok Sabha from Mandi.

She said that Congress has always fulfilled the aspirations of the people and will fulfil them in the future also.

She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.

She said that restoring the Old Pension Scheme for the employees would be a key promise in the Congress manifesto and if voted to power the party will implement the decision.