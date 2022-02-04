Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pre-boards in Ludhiana government schools from February 14 to 26
chandigarh news

Pre-boards in Ludhiana government schools from February 14 to 26

In case schools continue to remain closed between February 14 and February 26, the pre-boards for Classes 8, 10 and 12 are to be conducted online, else students will appear for offline exams.
According to the principal of a government senior secondary school in Ludhiana, the questions in pre-boards will of multiple choice questions (MCQ) type. (HT File/Representational image)
Updated on Feb 04, 2022 05:57 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Government schools in Ludhiana will hold pre-board examinations for students of Classes 8, 10 and 12 between February 14 and February 26. The board exams are likely to be held next month.

The state education department has allowed school heads to plan and schedule the pre-boards of students anytime between these days.

With schools closed till February 8, students are currently attending online classes.

In case schools continue to remain closed between February 14 and February 26, the pre-boards are to be conducted online, else the students will appear for offline exams.

According to the principal of a government senior secondary school, the questions in pre-boards will of multiple choice questions (MCQ) type.

The board has directed school heads and principals to prepare pre-board question papers on the basis of sample papers released by the state education department.

The board has also instructed the teachers to refer to the sample papers for preparation of question papers of non-board classes. A copy of the question paper is to be submitted to block mentors and district mentors.

School heads have also been instructed to ensure 100% attendance of students in pre-board exams.

The schools are supposed to prepare results of these exams by March 3, which will be declared during the two-day parents-teachers meet scheduled on March 4 and March 5.

Meanwhile, teachers are hoping that schools are reopened soon, as there is little time left for final exams. “Schools should open now, especially for board classes, as not every student has access to internet or smart-phones. Teachers can help them better during offline classes,” said a government schoolteacher.

