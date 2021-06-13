Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Pre-monsoon showers arrive in Chandigarh with 47.2mm rain

IMD officials say moderate to heavy rain between 30mm and 70mm is likely on Sunday; rain to continue till Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 01:21 AM IST
A motorist caught in the showers in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the arrival of pre-monsoon showers after the city recorded 47.2mm rain between 2.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday.

IMD officials said moderate to heavy rain between 30mm and 70mm is likely on Sunday as well. Thereafter, up to 20mm can be expected till Tuesday.

The 47.2mm rain was the highest precipitation recorded so far this year. In 2020, the rainiest day in June was on the very first day when 50.4mm rain was recorded.

As per IMD, monsoon has advanced northwards to some parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, and is likely to arrive in Chandigarh in the coming week.

Following the rain, the city’s maximum temperature decreased from 36°C on Friday to 34.3°C on Saturday, five degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also saw a dip from 22.2°C to 21.2°C, four notches below normal.

With more showers expected, the next three days may see the temperature dropping to 33°C, but night temperature may rise to around 23°C.

