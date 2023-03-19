Preparations in full swing for kisan mela at Ludhiana’s PAU

The forthcoming two-day kisan mela at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, is all set to held on March 24-25. Preparations are in full swing. During kisan mela at PAU, farmers will be advised to become economically wise by being sustainability conscious through prudent use of water and fertilisers. (HT file photo for representation)

This year will be extra special as through its theme “Aao kheti karch khataiye, vaadu, paani khaad na paiye”, the farmers will be advised to become economically wise by being sustainability conscious through prudent use of water and fertilisers.

Inviting farmers and their families for the massive participation in the mela, PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal recalled PAU-farmers’ evergreen connect which has come a long way since 1967, riding the waves and the winds as well as filling the food kitty of the country through ushering in of green revolution and thus, leading to mushrooming success of the agri-development of Punjab.

Pointing out the present-day agrarian concerns of natural resource depletion, weather vagaries and dwindling farm income, Gosal stressed upon keeping aligned with the fast-changing needs of the farming community and providing timely solutions to their issues.

Stating the mela to be “highly knowledgeable”, AS Dhatt, director of research, urged the farmers to come and learn about PAU developed/recommended new horticultural varieties of apple, dragon fruit, tarwangha and other traditional as well as exotic vegetable, fruit, and flower crops. The cultivation of these horticultural varieties can amplify the impact of crop diversification and augment the income of the farmers. Farmers will also be equipped with technologies relating to water saving, need-based fertiliser use, soil health maintenance, farm mechanisation and other vital aspects of agriculture, he added.

GS Buttar, director of extension education, called upon the agricultural community to participate in the mela with vigour saying “farmers are our real assets and PAU scientists-farmers have always walked hand-in-hand during the distressing times whichever came in their way.”

Special features of the mela will be agro-industrial exhibition, question-answer session, soil and water testing, crop produce and home science competitions, cultural programme, sale of quality seed and planting material as well as sale of biofertilisers, and farm publications, he informed.