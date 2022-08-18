Prepare plan for Chandigarh-Panchkula border beautification: UT adviser to officials

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 18, 2022 01:36 AM IST
UT adviser Dharam Pal inspecting the Chandigarh-Panchkula border on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

UT adviser Dharam Pal directed Chandigarh administration officials to prepare an area development plan for beautification of city’s border with Panchkula on Wednesday.

The adviser, along with mayor and officers of the administration, also visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border regarding the beautification of the entry points and to inspect illegal encroachments in the area.

It was then decided that a team of officials from engineering departments of the administration and MC along with the police will be formed to regularly check the illegal encroachments and submit a report in a time-bound manner.

