Preserve Malerkotla MC president’s election record: HC to govt

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the local administration to preserve videography and official records of the June 23 election for the president of the Malerkotla municipal council.

The high court also sought a response from the Punjab government and local administration by August 4. (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The high court bench of justice Deepak Sibal and justice Rupinderjit Chahal acted on a plea by SAD councillor Beant Kumar, who sought quashing of the poll result and demanded a fresh election. On June 23, Akhtari Khatoon of the ruling AAP was elected as president by securing 25 votes.

The allegations are that AAP’s general secretary Baltej Pannu was allowed to be present during the election proceedings by authorities. Pannu’s presence was unauthorised as he was neither an official nor an elected representative and his presence “influenced the voting”, which resulted in vitiating the entire process, the plea alleged.

While passing these directions, the court also sought a response from the Punjab government and local administration by August 4.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}