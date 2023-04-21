President Droupadi Murmu returns after four-day Shimla sojourn

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday returned to New Delhi after a four-day Shimla sojourn. She was given a warm send off at Kalyani helipad, Mashobra, by governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Speaker, HP Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, health minister Dhani Ram Shandil, education minister Rohit Thakur, chief secretary Prabodh Saxena, DGP Sanjay Kundu and other senior civil, police and army officers were also present there.

President Droupadi Murmu being given a warm send-off by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shuka and State Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, at Kalyani Helipad, Mashobra, in Shimla on Friday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Millets awareness event to mark National PR Day

DHARAMSHALA : The Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (CSK-HPAU) on Friday organised an ‘awareness programme on millets for media and masses’ to mark National Public Relations Day. Interacting with participants, HPAU vice-chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary, who was the chief guest on the occasion, exhorted scientists to help millets reach consumers table from farmers’ fields. He said that young entrepreneurs may help farmers get premium prices by marketing such highly nutritive foods in metropolitan cities.

HP HC to host meet on contemporary judicial developments

SHIMLA : The high court of Himachal Pradesh in collaboration with the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, will be hosting the North Zone- II Regional Conference on “Contemporary judicial developments and strengthening justice through law & technology” on April 29-30 at Hotel Peter Hoff, Shimla. The Conference is supposed to be attended by the invitee Supreme Court judges, high court judges and judicial officers of the high courts of Delhi, Punjab & Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. About 160 participants, including Supreme Court and high court judges and judicial officers are expected to attend the conference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}