President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu visited the headquarters of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla, on Friday.

President Droupadi Murmu being greeted by Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta, left, along with state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, center, during her visit to Himachal Pradesh, in Shimla, on Friday. (PTI)

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She was received by governor Kavinder Gupta and Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC, on her arrival at ARTRAC.

The President was briefed by GOC-in-C on the evolution of ARTRAC, the stellar role of ARTRAC in providing quality training to army personnel to enhance operational efficiency as well as on salient initiatives of ARTRAC. Elaborating on the novel initiatives of ARTRAC, GOC-in-C brought out the impetus provided towards drone training, steps taken to absorb niche technologies, introduction of the concept of ‘red teaming’ and initiatives towards digitisation and automation in the army.

The President acknowledged the fact that ARTRAC has an all-encompassing role of designing concepts of warfare, resource development for the army and widespread engagements with friendly foreign countries and sister services. It is a critical gear in the path to military glory, Atmanirbharta and Viksit Bharat. The ARTRAC, through its 32 premier training establishments, vitalises the domain of professionalism in the army, which gives it a unique perspective into the art and science of warfighting.

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{{^usCountry}} The President exhorted ARTRAC to continue to work with fervour to enhance the operational preparedness of the army. She complimented all ranks of ARTRAC and defence civilians for the stellar work being done and urged them to continue working with enhanced zeal and fervour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The President exhorted ARTRAC to continue to work with fervour to enhance the operational preparedness of the army. She complimented all ranks of ARTRAC and defence civilians for the stellar work being done and urged them to continue working with enhanced zeal and fervour. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} President given warm send off {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} President given warm send off {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The President was given a warm send off on Friday at Annandale Helipad in Shimla after her five-day sojourn in Himachal Pradesh. The governor and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The President was given a warm send off on Friday at Annandale Helipad in Shimla after her five-day sojourn in Himachal Pradesh. The governor and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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