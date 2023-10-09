President Murmu likely to inaugurate skywalk, remodelled Parvati Bhawan on Oct 12

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to inaugurate the ₹15-crore skywalk and remodelled Parvati Bhawan during her visit to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrone in Katra on October 12, said officials.

President Droupadi Murmu (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision to remodel the skywalk was taken following a stampede on January 1, 2022, that claimed the lives of 12 pilgrims. A probe panel was constituted by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at the time. The 200 metre skywalk was extended by 50 metres.

“The length of the skywalk was increased near the elevator of Sridhar Bhawan. Initially, it was planned that the corridor of the second floor shall be used. However, it was observed that the building was old and retrofitting was not advisable,” said officials.

The skywalk is going to be a 2.5 metre wide pedestrian flyover at an elevation of 20 feet above the existing track to serve as the entry route for the pilgrims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON