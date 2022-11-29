President Murmu to attend Gita Mahotsav on Tuesday

: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the International Gita Mahotsav-2022 in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

The President will formally inaugurate the main programmes to be held during the Gita Mahotsav at Brahma Sarovar . She will also inaugurate the three-day International Gita seminar at Kurukshetra University.

She will reach the Brahma Sarovar in the morning to perform Gita Pujan and offer prayers in Gita Yagya in the presence of Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The President will visit the state exhibition, Haryana pavilion, crafts garden, and the pavilions of the partner state Madhya Pradesh. She will also participate in the International Gita seminar at Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Sadan, Kurukshetra University.

After this, she will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects, including an e-ticketing system in Haryana transport, and that of a medical college in Sirsa district, to be built at an estimated cost of about ₹ 1,090 crore.

The 539-bed medical college will be built on about 22 acres will have 100 MBBS seats. The college will be located at a distance of about 2.6 km from Sirsa railway station and 1.9 km from the city’s bus stand, a Haryana government spokesperson said.

During the visit, President Murmu is also slated to interact with Olympians and other sportspersons of the state on November 30, besides meeting various stakeholders and Asha workers involved in Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign.

The President will also be the chief guest at the 18th convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, where she will confer degrees to graduating students, according to an official spokesperson.