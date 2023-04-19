President of India Droupadi Murmu arrives in Shimla for four-day visit

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday arrived in the state capital for her four-day visit to a rousing reception at the Kalyani Helipad, Mashobra.

President of India Droupadi Mormu, Himahcal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and governor Shiv Pratap Shukla take a stroll at Rashtrapati Niwas at Mashobra, Shimla. (HT Photo)

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received the President and her family members.

After arriving in the hill-town for the first time since assuming office, Murmu attended the opening of the Tulip Garden at Rashtrapati Bhawan — the official residence of the President located at Chhrabra near Shimla.

The President also took a stroll around the residence’s premises and inquired about other varieties of plants.

The Rashtrapati Niwas, earlier known as the Presidential Retreat at Mashobra, will be thrown open for the visitors from April 23 this month. Subsequently, the visitors and the tourists will be able to visit and have a glimpse of such tulip varieties as strong gold, Denmark, Velemark, jumbo pink, laptop and others.

The nature trails and the orchards at Rashtrapati Niwas will also remain open for the visitors. The visits can be arranged online on the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Wednesday, the President will interact with the officer trainees of Indian Audit and Accounts Service at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla. She will also attend the 26th convocation of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

The President will visit the Indian Institute of Advanced Study on Thursday. The historic building, which served as the Viceregal Lodge during the British Raj, passed into the hands of the President of India after \Independence in 1947.

Later, Murmu will host an “at home” reception at the Rashtrapati Niwas.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, education minister Rohit Thakur, who has also been designated as the minister-in-waiting for the visit of the President, Lt General JS Sandhu from Army Training Command (ARTRAC), chief secretary Prabodh Saxen, director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, secretary general administration Bharat Khera, and other senior officers of the state government were also present on the occasion.

