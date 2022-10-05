Prima facie evidence of active participation, collusion of IAS officer: Haryana tells high court

: The Haryana government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that “adverse role” of IAS officer Sonal Goel, former Commissioner, municipal corporation, Faridabad, has cropped up during the probe of two corruption cases registered by the state vigilance bureau (VB) in Faridabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Haryana’s response came on pleas filed by Goel against sanction by the state government for inquiry sought by VB in the graft case.

The 2008-batch IAS officer is of Tripura-cadre and remained on deputation to Haryana for around four years. She is currently posted as resident commissioner, Tripura, New Delhi.

“..the investigation in the matter has been sanctioned and there is a prima facie evidence available showing active participation and collusion of the petitioner. There is thus no reason or occasion as to why such an investigation should be stalled,” the order released by high court of proceedings on September 30 quotes Haryana additional advocate general Deepak Sabharwal.

Two FIRs into the alleged scam were registered on March 24, 2022 and April 19, 2022 on allegations of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, public servant disobeying law, preparing false documents and various other sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC Act) against multiple employees.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The case pertains to allotment of some development works in Faridabad during her posting as commissioner, municipal corporation (MC) of the city.

As per the officer, she has not been named in the FIR. She remained MC commissioner from August 6, 2016 to August 14, 2017 and September 16, 2019 to December 31, 2019. In the high court, she has sought quashing of the permission granted under Section 17A of the PC Act claiming that the action of VB, Faridabad, was ultravires and in contravention to the Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The government had told the court that the investigation conducted so far clearly showed that the petitioner has been “actively participating in the commission of offence and has abused her position”. The standard operating procedure in the case was followed and any investigation or legal proceeding that has been instituted, continued or enforced is protected under General Clauses Act, 1897.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court while deferring the hearing for February 28, asked the state to not to arrest the IAS officer but told her to appear before the authorities as and when asked for. The court also said it would examine whether a sanction granted for an already substituted statutory provision is valid and whether the sanction granted, that have already been substituted prior to the grant of sanction is valid and enforceable in law.

The allegations

As per the vigilance during the period October 2017, while posted and functioning as deputy commissioner, Jhajjar, she entered into a criminal conspiracy with other co-accused and despite not being the MC commissioner “dishonestly and fraudulently got prepared/generated forged and fictitious documents showing execution of 112 works of repair and maintenance of the value of ₹ 4.90 crores”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It says no work has actually been executed at the site in as much as in order to deliberately conceal the execution of the work, the proposals were deliberately got prepared in general manner without specifically mentioning the location or the area where such works were allegedly got executed.

In June 2017, she accorded the administrative approval to the estimate prepared by the engineering department in respect of the work relating to providing and laying of inter locking paver tiles and estimate was for ₹ 54.36 lakh. She could not have accorded administrative approval beyond ₹ 50 lakh. She, also as MC commissioner, un-authorisedly and without any proper justification, released payment of ₹ 85.30 lakh cheque favouring a contractor in October 2019, claims the vigilance report submitted in HC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}