PR in New Zealand: Ludhiana resident duped of 23 lakh by wife

A city resident has lodged a complaint against his wife and father-in-law accusing them of duping him of ₹23 lakh on the pretext of helping him obtain a permanent residency in New Zealand.

Following a dispute between the couple in New Zealand, his wife filed complaints against the man, identified as Navreet Singh, resulting in his deportation back to India.

On the complaint of Navreet, a resident of Passi Nagar, Pakhowal Road, the woman police station of Ludhiana lodged an FIR against the woman, Aarti, and her father, Kartar Singh, of Club Road in Sangrur.

Navreet said that he married Aarti on April 25, 2018. The couple were residing in different cities in New Zealand and met through a matrimonial website. They decided to tie the knot in India before returning to New Zealand, where Navreet had previously been living.

Post-marriage, the couple continued to live separately for periods of time. However, when Aarti’s visa was about to expire, Navreet arranged a work permit for her on two occasions. Additionally, he spent ₹23 lakh on her studies and work permit. She promised that she would apply for PR after she would get permanent residency here.

The situation took an unexpected turn when Aarti demanded ₹5 lakh to arrange a visa for her parents. Navreet’s parents paid ₹5 lakh to Aarti’s father in India as per her request. However, Aarti continued to press for more money, demanding an additional ₹8 lakh from her husband. When he refused, Aarti informed the immigration department that she was living separately from her husband. She also sent him a legal notice seeking a divorce.

As a result of Aarti’s actions, the authorities in New Zealand deported Navreet.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Aarti and her father.

