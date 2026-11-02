Principal suspended in Panchkula school assault case; psychological evaluation of 8-yr-old suspected attacker today

The education department suspended the principal of a government school in Panchkula with immediate effect under Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, following the assault on a six-year-old kindergarten student by a Class 3 student.

The little girl, who dreams of becoming a doctor, is showing signs of improvement but has not fully recovered. (Hindustan Times/Representational)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the suspension period, the principal’s headquarters will be the office of the district education officer, Ambala. The suspension order was issued by Vijay Singh Dahiya, principal secretary to the Haryana Government, school education department.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Earlier, on Saturday, two JBT teachers were also suspended in connection with the incident.

Medical staff at PGI are monitoring the girl’s recovery while her family shields her from traumatic memories. When she tries to recount the incident, family members gently divert her attention to keep her comfortable and prevent her from reliving the ordeal.

Girl showing signs of improvement

The little girl, who dreams of becoming a doctor, is showing signs of improvement but has not fully recovered. Doctors are keeping a close watch on her condition, and she is likely to remain admitted at the PGI for another one or two days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident has left the entire family deeply shaken, according to the victim’s uncle. The victim’s older sister, a Class 2 student at the same school, is also affected by the incident. While the family previously considered moving both girls to a different school, they decided to stay after receiving multiple assurances from the government and other departments promising full support and strict action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has left the entire family deeply shaken, according to the victim’s uncle. The victim’s older sister, a Class 2 student at the same school, is also affected by the incident. While the family previously considered moving both girls to a different school, they decided to stay after receiving multiple assurances from the government and other departments promising full support and strict action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Meanwhile, the psychological evaluation of the child in conflict with law is scheduled for Monday. The Haryana Human Rights Commission may also take suo motu cognisance of the matter. The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has already sought a detailed report from the district education officer. A committee constituted on the directions of education minister Mahipal Dhanda is also expected to submit its report shortly.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said they were investigating the case. An FIR was registered at Sector 20 police station on Saturday against the school principal, class in-charge and watchman under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 125-B of the BNS.

PGI director visits victim

The director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Dr Vivek Lal, visited the girl undergoing treatment at the hospital. He interacted with the treating team and enquired about her health and progress.

“The circumstances involving this child are concerning. We want to ensure that she receives the best possible medical care, along with all the support and comfort she needs. The entire treatment is being provided free of cost, and the institute will extend every possible assistance to the family,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The medical expenses for the girl’s treatment are being borne by the institute. She is under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists at PGIMER, which is closely monitoring her condition and providing all necessary medical attention. She was brought to the PGIMER with critical injuries following an alleged assault by an eight-year-old boy at a school in Panchkula on Wednesday.