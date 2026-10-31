6-year-old girl in critical condition after Class 3 student assaults her with stone, flower pot at Panchkula school

A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was allegedly assaulted by a third-grade student inside a government school in Haryana's Panchkula. The family questioned how the incident went unnoticed despite CCTV cameras being monitored from the principal's office. (Hindustan Times/Representational)

Her family has questioned the school's security arrangements, alleging that the same student accused of attacking her later led them to the injured girl.

The family alleged that the third-grade student lured the girl to the first floor by telling her that her father had called for her. She was allegedly attacked there with a stone and a flower pot, news agency ANI reported.

The girl was dragged for a considerable distance, leaving her severely injured and unconscious inside the school premises, they alleged. The family questioned how the incident went unnoticed despite CCTV cameras being monitored from the principal's office.

A video circulating on social media, purportedly showing the incident, appears to show the boy kicking the girl before leaving her lying on the floor in what appears to be a classroom.

However, HT could not independently verify the footage.

Also Read: Delhi class 12 student stabbed to death outside school over uniform shoes; 5 held

The girl's uncle said the family was searching for her when the same third-grade student accused of assaulting her led them to where she was lying injured.

"This incident serves as a lesson for all schools. It’s crucial, because if such incidents occur, despite having so many schools and so many teachers, then no one will want to send their children to school. Whether it’s a private school or a government school, the staff are paid substantial salaries, yet they fail to do their jobs properly," he told ANI.

Also Read: 10-year-old girl made to stand with hands up, locked in class for forgetting to bring book at Delhi school, dies

Girl critical, referred to PGIMER Following the incident, the girl was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 for treatment. Doctors referred her to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after initial treatment, considering the severity of her injuries. Her condition remains critical, India Today reported.

Related incident in Delhi In a separate incident reported earlier this month, a 17-year-old Class 12 student was allegedly stabbed to death outside a government school in southwest Delhi's Mohan Garden area following a dispute over school uniform shoes, police said.

Five people, including three juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the incident, which took place near the Government Senior Secondary School, police said.

The injured student was taken to a private hospital, where he died during treatment. The victim lived in Mohan Garden, and his father, an ex-serviceman, works as a security guard in Gurugram.

According to a witness, the dispute began after the student was reported to a teacher for not wearing the prescribed school shoes. An argument after school hours escalated into a fight, during which one of the accused allegedly stabbed him, a police officer said.

(With inputs from ANI)