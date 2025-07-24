Private bus rams into school van in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, 1 injured

A private bus rammed into a vehicle carrying schoolchildren near the Chabbewal bus stand in Hoshiarpur district on Thursday, resulting in a minor injury to a student, police said. The vehicle carrying 30 students was on its way to the school in Handowal village when a bus belonging to a private transport company rammed into it near Chabbewal bus stand in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. (Representational photo)

According to police sources, the driver suddenly applied brakes to avoid a vehicle as a result of which the bus coming from behind rammed into it. The accident led to panic among the children.

The police said the matter was being investigated.