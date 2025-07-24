Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Private bus rams into school van in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, 1 injured

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 24, 2025 05:12 pm IST

School van driver suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting another vehicle due to which the private bus behind rammed into it.

A private bus rammed into a vehicle carrying schoolchildren near the Chabbewal bus stand in Hoshiarpur district on Thursday, resulting in a minor injury to a student, police said.

The vehicle carrying 30 students was on its way to the school in Handowal village when a bus belonging to a private transport company rammed into it near Chabbewal bus stand in Hoshiarpur on Thursday. (Representational photo)
The vehicle carrying 30 students was on its way to the school in Handowal village when a bus belonging to a private transport company rammed into it, they said.

According to police sources, the driver suddenly applied brakes to avoid a vehicle as a result of which the bus coming from behind rammed into it. The accident led to panic among the children.

The police said the matter was being investigated.

