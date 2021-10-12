Private firms to maintain road dividers in Mohali

The Mohali municipal corporation has decided to hand over the maintenance of triangles at traffic lights and centre verges that divide roads to private companies.

A letter in this regard was handed over to a firm by mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday. The mayor said various roundabouts in Mohali had already been allotted for maintenance to private companies, who in return get to place their advertisements. A set of rules had also been made in this regard.

Sidhu said the condition of triangles in Mohali near traffic lights was deteriorating and there were some hurdles in their maintenance. Even contractors who take advertising contracts in Mohali do not maintain these locations. Similarly, due to the non-maintenance of centre verges, they have to be handed over to contractors at extra cost to the corporation.

He said the company maintaining these centre verges and triangles would not be able to place advertisements larger than the prescribed size which would make uniform advertisements appear all over Mohali and would also enhance the beautification of the city.

He said the municipal corporation was paying special attention to beautify the entry points to the city and the maintenance of the triangles and centre verges adjacent to the traffic lights.

