Private school in Sangrur caught dumping sewage into borewell

A private school in Balran village of Sangrur district has come under the scanner after villagers alleged that it had been disposing of sewage into a borewell, compromising the health of students and nearby residents.

Acting on the complaint, a team from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) inspected the school and found the school management discharging the sewage directly into the borewell.

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Acting on the complaint, a team from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) inspected the school and found the school management discharging the sewage directly into the borewell.

PPCB executive engineer Rohit Singla said the school management had admitted to the lapse. “They have been directed to stop using the borewell for sewage disposal with immediate effect. Further action would be taken on Monday after verification of all facts,” he said. School chairman Suresh Kumar also admitted the violation.

“The management is prepared to face any penalty or action initiated by the department,” he added.

Officials said that the private school has been operational since 2013, and the matter came to light when villagers noticed that the school management was digging a new borewell after the existing one allegedly became clogged.

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{{^usCountry}} Gurwinder Singh, a resident of the village, alleged that the school has no proper sewerage system and has been dumping toilet and wastewater straight into a borewell. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurwinder Singh, a resident of the village, alleged that the school has no proper sewerage system and has been dumping toilet and wastewater straight into a borewell. {{/usCountry}}

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“This is a grave threat to children’s lives, and the authorities must take the strictest action,” he said.

Bhagwant Singh, whose two children study at the school, said parents were unaware of the alleged practice. “The school looked clean and well-maintained. My daughter studies in class 10, and my son is in class 8. We fear the contaminated water could be the reason children have been falling sick,” he alleged.