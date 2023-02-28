Priyanka Mehtani is Chandigarh regional passport officer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2023 02:28 AM IST

Priyanka Mehtani, a 2015-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been appointed the new regional passport officer (RPO) for Chandigarh.

IFS Priyanka Mehtani, the regional passport officer of Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Mehtani, who is from the city and is an IFS topper, replaced Sibash Kabiraj and took charge on Monday.

Prior to joining Chandigarh, Mehtani had served in Hong Kong, Portugal, and New Delhi. She had graduated from SD College in Sector 32 and completed LLB from Panjab University and later pursued MBA from Stanford University.

The regional passport office is located in Sector 34. Her appointment marks the first occasion that an IFS has been appointed an RPO at the office in a

decade, which was being headed by IPS officers.

