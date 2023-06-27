Probe marked after complainant accuses ACP of threatening him to withdraw case

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu marked a probe into the fresh of complaint of the hosiery unit owner who is pursuing a case against senior police officials for thrashing him in illegal custody. The complainant had recently accused an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank official of threatening him to withdraw his prior case.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu marked a probe into the fresh complaint against senior police officials for thrashing complainant in illegal custody.

The probe has been marked to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Rupinder Kaur Sra.

The complainant, Rishabh Kanojia of Vishnupuri, said he had handed over proofs including voice recordings and call history at the time of submitting the complaint.

Kanojia said the Punjab and Haryana high court had issued a contempt of court notice to Ludhiana police officials for not taking action and not filing a reply to his complaint despite court orders. The next hearing for the case has been listed for August 3.

The complainant, however, said police officials have been trying to mount pressure on him to withdraw his complaint. He alleged that on January 19, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) ranks official and six others took him to the Punjab Police Academy (PPA) Phillaur in an official vehicle after calling him to the Jalandhar bypass.

He alleged that police officials thrashed him at the academy and forced him to tender an apology to the officer he was pursuing the case against.

“On March 2, I had filed another complaint to the commissioner of police about the incident, but no action was taken, following which I had moved to the high court,” he said, adding. “The court had issued a notice to the commissioner of police on April 21 and ordered a reply with the CCTVs footage and locations of mobile phones of the officers concerned.”

Later, he filed another application before the court over inaction. The ACP in question, meanwhile, remained unavailable for comments.

