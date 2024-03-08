Process on to replace ‘ex-servicemen’ with gender-inclusive term: Centre tells HC

The Centre has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it is in the process of changing the nomenclature of the term “ex-servicemen” to a gender-neutral term. The Centre has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it is in the process of changing the nomenclature of the term “ex-serviceman” to a gender-neutral term. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Captain Sukhjit Pal Kaur Sanewal (retired), one of the earliest woman officers of the Indian Army, the government has stated that it is committed to address the matter on priority and acknowledges the evolving social landscape and importance of embracing gender-neutrality in the armed forces and would expeditiously implement a term which reflects “not only the ethos of the Indian subcontinent but also aligns seamlessly with global inclusivity standards”.

In the PIL filed in November 2023, she had sought directions that the term “ex- serviceman” should be replaced by a gender-neutral and gender-inclusive terms such as “ex-service members” or “ex-service personnel”. While women are now an integral part of the military and are also holding command appointments, former women personnel continue to be referred as “ex-serviceman” or “ex-servicemen” in government policies and schemes. “…this not only results in mis-gendering but also sounds outdated and promotes gender stereotypes,” the plea further stated.

The affidavit by the Centre says that efforts affirmed its commitment to expeditiously arrive at an appropriate, gender-neutral nomenclature for individuals who have served in the armed forces of the country. “The answering respondents shall duly notify and implement such a term expeditiously and in the near future, ensuring that it reflects not only the ethos of the Indian subcontinent but also aligns seamlessly with global inclusivity standards,” it says.

The matter is to be taken up again by the high court on May 16.