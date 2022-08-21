Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 21, 2022 03:54 AM IST

Punjab government has initiated process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department. School education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the recruitment is being conducted against advertisement to fill 4,161 posts

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab government has initiated the process to fill 4,161 posts in the school education department. Disclosing this here, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers are being conducted at 83 examination centres located in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21.

Exam for social science subject will be conducted at 48 centres in the morning, while the exam for Punjabi subject will be conducted at 35 centres in the afternoon, he added.

Bains said 23,858 candidates will appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers.

He said this recruitment process is being conducted against the advertisement to fill 4,161 posts. He said that the next exam will be held on August 28, 2022, for mathematics and Hindi subjects, besides on September 4 for physical education and English and on September 11 for science and music.

He said jammers have been installed at all the examination centres and a ban has been imposed on carrying mobile phones and other electronic devices/gadgets at the examination centres.

He said that the entire process related to the examination will be videographed and the biometric method will also be used. About the reasons for holding the recruitment examination in Chandigarh and Mohali, the minister said, “We have decided to conduct the examination at Chandigarh and Mohali for real-time monitoring and tackling any technical problem quickly.”

