Process to fill 98 ayurvedic medical officer posts gets Himachal cabinet’s nod

The state cabinet in a meeting held at state secretariat on Wednesday, among several decisions, announced the process to fill the backlog of 98 ayurvedic medical officers amongst ex-servicemen category in the Ayush Department on contract basis.

Of these, 68 posts are to be filled up on a direct recruitment basis and the remaining on a batch-wise basis.

The cabinet also decided to accept the recommendations of a sub-committee constituted under the chair Jal Shakti Minister for exclusion of some areas from the purview of Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1977.

The sub-committee recommended the exclusion of areas beyond 50 m from the edge of control width on either side of four-lane highways, 30 m from those of national highways and 10 m from state highways or major district roads. The proposed exclusion is likely to provide benefit and long-desired relief to inhabitants of 21 planning areas and 15 special areas across the state.

An approval was also accorded to opening a new sub-tehsil at Saho under Chamba tehsil, Thaili Chakti under Nankhari tehsil, Jeori under Rampur tehsil and upgrade Bharari sub-tehsil to tehsil.

New government degree colleges at Sataun in Sirmaur, Pandoh in Mandi district and Swarghat in Bilaspur district with the creation and filling up of 16 posts for each as well as a government sanskrit college at Jagatsukh (Manali) in Kullu district with 19 posts, and 36 posts across different categories in the establishment of the high court was also announced.

The cabinet also gave its approval to convert national highway sub-divisions Katrain in Kullu district and Pandoh in Mandi district to Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD, buildings and roads) sub-divisions.

A civil judge court at Bhoranj in Hamirpur district, upgrade for Sanjauli police post Sanjauli, a sub division police officer at Shahpur in Kangra district also received a nod, as did a new development block office at Palampur.