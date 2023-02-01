Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Proclaimed offender lands in police net in Ludhiana

Proclaimed offender lands in police net in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 01, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of additional session judge Ashok Kapoor on January 21, 2023, and had been booked under section 379B and 411 of the IPC in March 2019 at the Sarabha Nagar police station, Ludhiana

Snatcher who was declared as proclaimed offender arrested by the police in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ten days after being declared proclaimed offender by the court, a snatcher landed in the police net on Wednesday near Barewal’s Sua road.

The accused has been identified as Mahinder Khatri, alias Nepali, a resident of Barewal Awana village.

The accused was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of additional session judge Ashok Kapoor on January 21, 2023, and had been booked under section 379B (snatching with hurt wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in March 2019 at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Kumar, in-charge of Raghunath police post, said the accused was involved in snatching mobile phones, jewellery and other valuables from the residents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP