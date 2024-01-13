Prof accused of sexual harassment: Sirsa police record statements of 470 persons

The Sirsa police probing the sexual harassment allegations against a professor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) have recorded the statements of 470 persons, including female teachers and girl students. The Sirsa police probing the sexual harassment allegations against a professor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) have recorded the statements of 470 persons, including female teachers and girl students. (Representational image)

Sirsa assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Deepti Garg, who is heading a special investigation team (SIT), said that they have recorded statements of 470 persons, including female students and women teaching staff of a department at the CDLU.

“So far, not a single female student and teacher talked about allegations levelled against a professor in an anonymous letter. All the allegations are false, still we are probing the case thoroughly. The remaining girl students can record their statement via phone call or text messages to the SIT team,” she added.

She claimed that no CCTV footage was deleted, and such allegations levelled in the anonymous letter are also false.

“We are probing the case from each angle and the CDLU authorities are cooperating with us,” she added.

On January 4, an anonymous letter was sent to vice-chancellor (V-C) Ajmer Singh, the Haryana women commission, the Haryana governor, the chief minister and other authorities in which nearly 500 girl students accused a professor of sexually harassing them. In the letter, the girls alleged that the professor tried to molest them and used to call them alone at his office.

“The accused deleted all the CCTV footage of his obscene acts. We demand a fair inquiry from the sitting judge of the high court,” the girls had added.

Meanwhile, the professor had said a false and malicious campaign has been launched against him.

“I am being targeted by some people because of my activeness in the university work. I am ready for any probe, and this is a political vendetta,” he had said.